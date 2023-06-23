 BEd Admission: Second Allotment List Out, Cut-Off Goes Up From 64% to 67%
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBEd Admission: Second Allotment List Out, Cut-Off Goes Up From 64% to 67%

BEd Admission: Second Allotment List Out, Cut-Off Goes Up From 64% to 67%

As per information, most of the students did not get admission in their top 5 preferred colleges.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cut-off of general category students went up from 64 per cent to 67 per cent in the second list of allotted seats in BEd colleges by the Department of Higher Education (DHE). 

In the first round of centralised online counselling, the cut-off was 64 per cent which rose by 3 per cent when the second round list was released.  The students who have been allotted seats in the second round of counselling would have to submit fees in their respective colleges by June 26 for confirmation of admission.

Read Also
Indore: Showers Disrupt Power Supply For Two-And-A-Half-Hour In Many Parts
article-image

In the second round, the cut-off for 33 colleges is around 80 per cent.  At the time of registrations, the students were required to choose, priority-wise, 15 colleges. As per information, most of the students did not get admission in their top 5 preferred colleges. 

“The second round of counselling is likely to fill up to 60 per cent of seats in colleges,” said Devi Ahilya Teacher Education College Association president Abhay Pandey. 

An association office-bearer said that the students who did not get a seat this time should not get disappointed as there will be one more round of counselling.  “The students who did not get seat or did not get a seat in their preferred college can do choice-filling once again. They may get seat in the third round of counselling,” he said.

Read Also
Indore: Hookahs, Flavours Worth Rs 4.35L Seized From Cosmetics Shop
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

BEd Admission: Second Allotment List Out, Cut-Off Goes Up From 64% to 67%

BEd Admission: Second Allotment List Out, Cut-Off Goes Up From 64% to 67%

Indore: A Tribute To Hemant Kumar

Indore: A Tribute To Hemant Kumar

Indore: Showers Disrupt Power Supply For Two-And-A-Half-Hour In Many Parts

Indore: Showers Disrupt Power Supply For Two-And-A-Half-Hour In Many Parts

Indore: Epstein-Barr Virus Has Direct Connection With Alzheimer's & Multiple Sclerosis, Reveals...

Indore: Epstein-Barr Virus Has Direct Connection With Alzheimer's & Multiple Sclerosis, Reveals...

Indore: Resolving Power Complaints On CM Helpline, West Discom gets A-grade 

Indore: Resolving Power Complaints On CM Helpline, West Discom gets A-grade 