BEd Admission: Second Allotment List Out, Cut-Off Goes Up From 64% to 67%

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cut-off of general category students went up from 64 per cent to 67 per cent in the second list of allotted seats in BEd colleges by the Department of Higher Education (DHE).

In the first round of centralised online counselling, the cut-off was 64 per cent which rose by 3 per cent when the second round list was released. The students who have been allotted seats in the second round of counselling would have to submit fees in their respective colleges by June 26 for confirmation of admission.

In the second round, the cut-off for 33 colleges is around 80 per cent. At the time of registrations, the students were required to choose, priority-wise, 15 colleges. As per information, most of the students did not get admission in their top 5 preferred colleges.

“The second round of counselling is likely to fill up to 60 per cent of seats in colleges,” said Devi Ahilya Teacher Education College Association president Abhay Pandey.

An association office-bearer said that the students who did not get a seat this time should not get disappointed as there will be one more round of counselling. “The students who did not get seat or did not get a seat in their preferred college can do choice-filling once again. They may get seat in the third round of counselling,” he said.