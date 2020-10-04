Beating Covid: It’s V for Victory for Vijay Nagar Police Station in Indore

Indore: This is truly an inspirational story. Amid news and incidents of remorse and losses… this story speaks of hope. Cops of this police station have been able to withstand and stay off the onslaught on Covid-19.

The reason behind this healthy state of affairs is the PS in-charge’s relentless efforts to keep encouraging his subordinates to do yoga and remain physically fit.

The PS that deserves all the accolades for this deed is Vijay Nagar police station. Here the station in-charge, Tahjib Kaji leads from the front as far as fitness is concerned.

Kaji said despite being in the thick of things during the pandemic, not a single policeman at Vijay Nagar police station has been infected with the C-virus.