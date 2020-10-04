Beating Covid: It’s V for Victory for Vijay Nagar Police Station in Indore

Indore: This is truly an inspirational story. Amid news and incidents of remorse and losses… this story speaks of hope. Cops of this police station have been able to withstand and stay off the onslaught on Covid-19.
The reason behind this healthy state of affairs is the PS in-charge’s relentless efforts to keep encouraging his subordinates to do yoga and remain physically fit.
The PS that deserves all the accolades for this deed is Vijay Nagar police station. Here the station in-charge, Tahjib Kaji leads from the front as far as fitness is concerned.
Kaji said despite being in the thick of things during the pandemic, not a single policeman at Vijay Nagar police station has been infected with the C-virus.
Patrol the area with team on bicycle
TI Kaji patrolled the area during the lockdown period with his team on a bicycle. His motive behind this was to keep his staff fit. It was mandatory for all policemen to wear masks especially during their pedaling job. They were all trained and habituated to follow the safety protocols. Cops at this PS had to follow a rigorous duty like their other colleagues in other police stations. However, after duty, the cops did yoga and maintained a healthy routine.
New plan for awareness
Besides catching the truant and Covidiots and punishing them, policemen also tutored people on ways to maintain safety against the deadly Covid menace. Sometimes in the guise of ghosts, cops, at times, created awareness among the masses and did Gandhigiri while negotiating with Covid violators.