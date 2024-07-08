Beacon Of Hope: From Talawadi's Heart To MP's Future, Sunita Baghel Shines As BDO, Inspires Khedli Village

Sunita Baghel with her family |

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Village Talawadi of Kukshi tehsil in the tribal-dominated Dhar district has become a hotspot of political discourse within the Baghel family. Nearby, the small village of Khedli Mohalla Patelpura is also excited. The Baghel family, particularly Mukam Singh Baghel's household, is central to this attention. Among his eight children, six are serving in government roles.

The recent declaration of the MPPSC-2021 results has brought immense pride to the Baghel family. Mukam Singh Baghel's daughter, Sunita Baghel, has successfully passed the exam, securing the position of Block Development Officer (BDO). This achievement marks a historic moment for Khedli village, as Sunita is the first girl from the area to conquer the challenging MPPSC competitive examination, a feat that thousands of aspirants across the state vie for each year.

What sets Sunita Baghelís story apart is her relentless dedication. While many candidates flock to big cities, spending lakhs on coaching institutes, Sunita triumphed through sheer hard work, without any external coaching. Balancing her household responsibilities and farming duties, she credits her success to her supportive family, who stood by her through every challenge.

Currently serving as a Patwari in Barwani district, Sunita's journey is a testament to perseverance and familial support. Her story is a beacon of hope for aspirants who dream of achieving greatness but often find themselves constrained by their circumstances. The gram panchayat administrator of Khedli has expressed a desire for all village girls to follow in Sunita's footsteps, seeing her as a role model.

The entire village celebrates Sunita's success, showering her with good wishes. Her achievement has not only brought glory to her family but has also sparked a wave of inspiration among the youth in her community.