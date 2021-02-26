Barwani: Woman who raised stick at collector, slapped municipal worker sent to old age home

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The old woman who raised a stick at the district collector and slapped a municipal worker was sent to old age home on Thursday. It is part of campaign launched in the district to send destitute to old age homes and thus take care of their basic necessities. About 31 beggars and four mentally challenged persons have been sent to old age homes or to night shelters in the district so far.

The old woman lived at bus stand here and had raised a stick at district collector Shivraj Singh Verma and slapped a municipal worker when they first made an attempt to send her to old age home. She was adamant on not leaving the bus stand.

On Thursday, she agreed to go to old age home after she was convinced by chief municipal officer Kushal Singh Dudwe among others that she will be well-attended. At the old age home in Ashagram, she was given new clothes to wear. Other arrangements were also made.