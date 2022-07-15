Barwani: Woman prison guard found dead at home

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A female prison guard of Central Jain Barwani was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her house in government quarters in Barwani. Police are investigating if she died by suicide or was murdered.

As per further information, the deceased has been identified as Meena Badole. She was on a three-day leave. Her neighbours on Friday complained about foul smell coming out of her residence and informed the police. The police rushed to the spot and found the door of the house locked from the inside. Upon breaking the lock, police saw the body of the woman.

As per the Kotwali police station in charge, she is suspected to have died of suicide. After the recovery of the body, police sent it for post-mortem. Police have booked a case and are investigating and probing all possible angles. He added that the exact cause could be ascertained only after the outcome of the autopsy report.