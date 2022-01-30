Barwani: Villagers flock to see latex oozing neem tree

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A neem tree near Sajwani village in Barwani district has become the talk of the town overnight after a latex-like solution started oozing from the trunk. Many villagers are claiming that this is a wonder of nature, while agriculture scientists here are claiming it is just a natural phenomenon.

The scientist claimed that this is the third similar kind of incident reported in the district.

Meanwhile, many of the villagers who are claiming itís a miracle have started worshipping the tree. They collected the latex-like solution and took it to their home. Many of the villagers, who tasted the liquid claimed that it was sweet.

As the news spread in the remote area, not only villagers from Sajwani, but its adjoining areas thronged the spot to get this liquid.

The team of Forest Department rushed to the spot as well. Team members informed that such incidents are more common in Alirajpur and Dhar districts.

It's normal phenomena: KVK chief

Dr SK Badoniya, principal scientist of the Agriculture Department said that a substance called latex resides in the tubes inside the tree. When the tree is cut, it starts coming out. This is a common phenomenon.

Many times the roots of trees are adjacent to a water source, due to which the water reaches the branches through the roots of the tree. As soon as there is a cut in the branches or stem, the water starts coming out along with the fluid. Sometimes the pressure to release this liquid is also very high.

Many of the botanical experts claimed we can also see this type of example in the acai tree, where a yellow substance comes out of it. The frankincense we burn is also a solid form of the latex substance that comes out of the tree. Consuming excessive amounts of the substance extracted from the neem tree can harm human health.

Dr Badoniya told that such an incident has happened twice in the area before. From a botanical point of view, this is a common phenomenon.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10:36 PM IST