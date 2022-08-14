Barwani: Veer Durgadas Rathore Shobha Yatra conducted

e-Paper Get App

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 07:28 PM IST
Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of 384th birth anniversary of Veer Durgadas Rathod, a Shobha Yatra was taken out by the Kshatriya Rathore Samaj, Barwani with great pomp. The procession was enthusiastically joined by children and women of the society.

The said rally started from Jhamaria Garden and ended at Rathore Dharamshala via Jain Mandir square, Mahalaxmi Guest House, Jhanda Chowk, Ranjit Chowk, and others. During this, the members also promoted the government campaign "Har Ghar Jhanda" by explaining the importance of Independence Day.

During this, slogans like "Azadi ka alakh jagana hai har ghar Tiranga lehrana hai", "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", and others were also raised by the society men and women.

