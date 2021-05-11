Indore

Barwani: Two women, 85 and 65 years of age, return home in Khetia after beating corona

The health department team present at Covid Care Centre presented saplings to both the women and sent them with warm wishes for good health.

Ichra Bai, 85, returned home on Monday
Madhu Bai
Khetia (Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh): There was good news from Covid Care Centre here on Monday as 85-year-old Ichra Bai and 65-year-old Madhu Bai were returned home after defeating Covid-19.

Ichra Bai, resident of Temla village, was admitted as her oxygen level went below 94 per cent. She was on oxygen support but started recovering from third day.

Under care of Covid Care Centre (CCC) incharge Dr Aman Modi, Dr Sagar Dubey, Dr Vinay Kushwaha, Dr Sandeep Patil, Dr Umesh Verma, Dr Mujalde, including medical staff Roshni Rawtale, HansaRathore, Anil More and others, she left the Centre after recovering with her son.

