Barwani: Two die in motorcycle accident near Khetia

Khetia (Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh): Two persons died while another was injured in a motorcycle accident that took place on Tuesday night. The injured has been admitted in a hospital in Shahada.

The accident took place in Bandriyabad village on Khetia Pati Road, which is near ITI Bhawan. Karan Pawar,20, and Dadu Panchal Pawar,25, died on the spot. Akshay Pawar, 18, resident of Shahada was injured.

A huge crowd gathered in hospital premises on Wednesday morning after knowing about the accident. Khetia police station assistant sub-inspector Kailash Chouhan said police have handed over the bodies to the relatives after post-mortem. Police have seized the motorcycle.