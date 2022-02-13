Barwani: Tribal injured in bear attack

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal was injured after being attacked by a bear near a forest area in Bun Village under Bokarta Village Panchayat on Sunday. However, the man saved his life by climbing on a tree.

The man Ikla Gata, 30, a resident of Ban village, was roaming near the district office area when he was attacked by a black bear hiding behind shrubs. The youth climbed a tree to save himself. Police sources said that the youth and other tribals were grazing their livestock near the forest area where a bear attacked him. He suffered grave wounds on legs. Family members rushed him to community health centre, Pati where he was given first aid. He was later shifted to government Hospital.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 10:47 PM IST