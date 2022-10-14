Barwani: State Cabinet minister reprimands panchayat officials

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Gwalior CMO faced the district in-charge ministerís ire over irregularities prevailing at Guna municipality office, state Cabinet minister Prem Singh Patel reprimanded panchayat officials on Friday.

State animal husbandry minister Patel along with Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Dr Sumer Singh Solanki was on a visit to Bhavati village adjacent to Barwani town, where Patel and Solanki performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the Community Health Centre of Public Health and Family Welfare Department.

Patel also administered an oath of de-addiction to the villagers during the programme along with getting it, the villagers were made aware of the plan of the government.

Meanwhile, when the programme was underway, one widow from Bhavati village approached the minister and narrated her plight. She informed the minister that even after visiting the panchayat office many times, she is not getting the benefit of government schemes meant for widows like her.

After her complaint, the minister immediately instructed the responsible officials and employees of the panchayat from the stage to do her work on a priority basis. The minister warned officials that whatever her work, should be completed before his next visit to the place.

Patel warned panchayat officials and the employees that this is a BJP government and every time two or three ministers come to see the implementation of government schemes here, if the beneficiaries have not received benefits of government schemes, then a report will be prepared next time.

