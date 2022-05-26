Barwani: Silver jubilee of formation of district; week-long celebrations begin

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): On completion of 25 years of the formation of Barwani district, a week-long silver jubilee year celebration began here in the form of Barwani Gaurav Mahotsav from Rajghat with an aarti of Narmada River. The celebration will continue till May 31.

More than one-and-a-half kilometre-long procession exhibiting the folk-art culture of Nimar was organised along with a Kalash Yatra. The Kalash Yatra was showered with flowers on reaching Shaheed Bhima Nayak Government Postgraduate College.

At the venue, the programme was inaugurated by state cabinet minister Prem Singh Patel, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sumer Singh Solanki, Lok Sabha MP Gajendra Singh Patel, district collector Shivraj Singh Verma, SP Deepak Kumar Shukla, BJP district president Om Soni and other public representatives who were present there. In the beginning, a Kanya Puja was organised.

On the first day of the programme, various cultural programmes were presented by the local artists. A book, Barwani Darshan Tourist Guide, based on historical identity, spiritual culture and tourist places, compiled and published under the direction of the district administration, was released by the guests on stage. The work of compiling the book was done by the former vice-chancellor and editor-in-chief of the book, Dr Shivnarayan Yadav and editor Dr Madhusudan Choubey and a team of the Career Cell.