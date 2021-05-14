Barwani: Silence prevails in marriage halls of Khetia on Akshay Tratiya, Eid celebrated peacefully

Khetia (Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh): An eerie silence prevailed in marriage halls here on Akshay Tratitya celebrated on Friday. Khetia is located on Maharashtra border.

Since morning, Pansemal sub divisional officer Sumer Singh Mujalda and Khetia police station incharge Santosh Sawlewere moved around to ensure there is no violation of corona curfew. SDM Mujalda visited border of Maharashtra to check vehicles.

A vehicle had returned from Maharashtra after attending wedding. The passengers were told to home quarantine themselves. Pansemal Nagar panchayat too were informed about them.

There was no public movement in city as all markets were closed. Police station incharge Santosh Sawle allowed people to enter Khetia only after knowing a valid reason. Akshay Tratiya, Parshuram Jayanti, Eid were celebrated with simplicity.