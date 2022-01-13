Barwani: Reward money on main accused in Sanjay Jhanwar murder case to be raised to Rs 50K

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Failing to arrest Gopal Joshi, key accused in Bharatiya Jan Shakti (BJS) leader Sanjay Jhanwar murder case, Barwani police are mulling to raise reward money from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000.

Barwani superintendent of police Deepak Kumar Shukla said that police will arrest Joshi soon. SP Shukla added that the letter about raising reward money on Joshi has been forwarded to the office of the director general of police.

Earlier, on July 24, 2008, when Sanjay Jhanwar reached his stock market office located on AB Road, the accused entered his office between 10.30 am and 11.00 am, shot him dead and escaped from the spot.

Recently, a court of additional sessions judge Class-II Rupesh Naik here in Sendhwa sentenced to life imprisonment eight accused in connection. The court also acquitted eight other accused in the case, while judgment on two others is pending as they are still on the run.

Those who were convicted include Ajay Joshi, Vishal Sharma, Ganesh Soni, Santosh Shukla, Shakti, Dadi, Lekha and Lalla. The other two who are still on the run include main accused Gopal Joshi and Praveen. One more accused, Vimal, is dead.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 10:25 PM IST