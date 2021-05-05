Barwani: Farmers let sheep graze their farms as they are unable to recover produce cost

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Faced with financial crisis due to pandemic lockdowns, the farmers have sought help from state government as they are not getting adequate prices for vegetables and other produce.

Farmers here said that the losses and lack of money will kill them before Covid takes their lives. Kailash, a farmer from Rehgun, said he had sown lady fingers in 6 acres and had sent the produce twice in the markets but couldn’t even recover the labour cost as prices are down.

Frustrated, he allowed 500 sheep to graze on his farm. “I spent Rs 1.75 lakh to grow the produce. I am unable to get what I invested. Profit seems to be a distant dream,” he remarked.

Many vegetable growers are either uprooting the vegetables and throwing them away or leaving them to rot. Since last year, farmers are facing financial crisis but government has not helped them. “The government should at least ensure that we recover what we invested so that we don’t sleep hungry,” a farmer said wishing anonymity.