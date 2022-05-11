Barwani: Rampant sand mining threatens Narmada

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar has alleged that illegal sand excavation from the Narmada River has been going on unabated in the region, thanks to the carelessness of the local administration and police officials, despite claims by the government and the local authorities of having controlled the illegal activity.

Narmada river which has been the lifeline of the region is slowly withering due to rampant sand mining that has exacerbated soil erosion and has led to a decline in Narmada water levels.

She further added that the local administration has also failed to regulate and monitor the Sardar Sarovar Dam and has also failed to abide by the rules of the Central Water Commission (CWC) which has led to an increase in water pollution.

She claimed that the report of the pollution control board which says that polluted water from nearby factories and industries has been accumulating in the holy river is proof that the holy river is being polluted. Farmers have not been given certificates for organic farming which further proves that the pollution level in the river is increasing.

Although, Collector Shivraj Singh Verma clarified that stringent action has been taken against the people involved in illegal sand extraction. He further said that he has not received any information regarding water pollution in the Narmada.

