Barwani: Quack, wife booked for abusing, threatening patient

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Kotwali police in Barwani district have booked a quack and his wife for abusing and threatening a patient.

Kotwali police station in-charge Shankerlal Raghuvanshi informed that the duo identified as quack Shrivas Rai, 28, a native of Aathpadav, 24 Pargana district, West Bengal and currently residing at Bijasan village along with his wife Sunita Rai, 26 have been booked on a complaint by Luhar Barela, a resident of Barkhedi village.

Barela in his complaint said that he had a fever on February 3 and his family took him to Shrivas' clinic in Bijasan village for treatment.

Shirvas administered him an injection, but a few hours later he started feeling numbness in his hand. After a few more hours, his hand lost all sensation and became useless.

When he went to the clinic, the quack and his wife abused him and drove him away threatening him with dire consequences. Following this, Barela approached Kotwali police and lodged a complaint against Shrivas and his wife.

After the complaint, the police raided Shrivas clinic and arrested the couple. During the investigation, it was revealed that Shrivas was running the clinic without proper qualifications.

Police have registered a case against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and MP Medical Council Act for treating people without having any qualification.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 10:02 PM IST