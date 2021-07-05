Barwani: Preparations complete for planting 15,000 saplings on Ashagram hill under Ankur Abhiyan

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Under Chief Minister's Ankur Abhiyan, arrangements have been made for planting over 15,000 saplings on the hillock of Ashagram. The construction of two tanks has been started too.

Collector Shivraj Singh Verma visited the hillock on Sunday to review arrangements. Construction of two path-ways on the hillock and two water tanks having capacity of 30,000 litres each are also on the anvil.

The collector suggested that bamboo saplings should be planted parallel to the trench dug along the side of wire fencing under the hillock. He also asked officials to set up huts at regular distance on the hillock for visitors to sit and enjoy greenery and refreshments.