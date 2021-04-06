Barwani: Police look for eve teaser who introduced himself as journalist and a cop in Madhya Pradesh

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani police on Monday evening seized a Swift car bearing Indore registration and police department stickers along with fake journalist identity card from a Joggers’ Park here.

According to police, person who was driving the car carrying fake press card has been identified as Rehan Khan who was teasing and threatening a girl through different phone numbers and social media platforms.

Upset with this, the girl along with her foster brothers decided to catch miscreant red-handed. Girl called Rehan Khan outside Joggers Park on Monday evening. As soon as he reached Joggers Park, girl and her foster brothers attempted to nab him. Realising what was in store, Rehan fled from the place leaving his car and identity card behind.

The girl who later logged complaint told police that Rehan had been threatening her from past few days after introducing himself as a journalist and a police sub inspector. Police have registered the complaint and search is on for Rehan.