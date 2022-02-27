Barwani: People must take it upon themselves to keep Narmada clean, says Bhaiyaji Sarkar

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Sai Temple committee along with devotees and residents accorded a grand welcome to Sant Bhaiyaji Sarkar on his arrival in town. He was felicitated with garlands, shawl and Srifal. While addressing the gathering, he highlighted the increasing water pollution contaminating the life-giving Narmada. He said that the people have to be made aware to put efforts into the cleanliness and conservation of the river at a personal level instead of expecting the same from the government.

Bhaiyaji also said that some anti-social elements of the society have been illegally extracting sand from the river bed for their profits and strict action must be taken against such people. At present, the flow of the river has reduced to 32 per cent due to deforestation, he added. Bhaiyaji warned that if this situation continues to prevail for long, the river might become extinct.

Bhaiyaji has been on fast for 496 days for the conservation of the holy Narmada River, partaking just water. He is also performing Parikrama for the protection of the environment, cow and Narmada River.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 10:26 PM IST