Barwani: Officials walk through mountainous terrain to stop wedding amid corona curfew

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A team of officers crossed mountains on foot on Friday and reached the house of Kajalia, a resident of Matarkund, to stop wedding of his daughter due to corona curfew. The police told his family that there is ban on weddings due to corona curfew and FIR will be registered against them if the ban is violated. As a result, Kajalia and his family members agreed to organise wedding after the curfew.

The police team comprised Sunanda Gulwane from women and child development department, field staff of police and revenue department.