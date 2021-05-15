Barwani: Officials walk through mountainous terrain to stop wedding amid corona curfew

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A team of officers crossed mountains on foot on Friday and reached the house of Kajalia, a resident of Matarkund, to stop wedding of his daughter due to corona curfew. The police told his family that there is ban on weddings due to corona curfew and FIR will be registered against them if the ban is violated. As a result, Kajalia and his family members agreed to organise wedding after the curfew.
The police team comprised Sunanda Gulwane from women and child development department, field staff of police and revenue department.
In a recent case, authorities stopped a child marriage in Kandra, an inaccessible area of the district. Integrated Child Development Project Officer Prakash Rangshahi had received information that preparations for child marriage were underway in Kandra village. He immediately reached the house by walking through fields with block medical officer Dr Devendra Vaskale, patwari Manish Dhangar, supervisor of women and child development department Suman Chauhan.
They found that villager Satish was preparing for wedding of his minor daughter. On this, he was made aware of penal provisions of child marriage. The groom and his family members, residents of Semli, were also explained the provisions on mobile phone. Both the sides assured to hold wedding after girl attains 18 years of age.
