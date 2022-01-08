Barwani: Nurses, ANM strike work, accuse civil surgeon of humiliating them

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Nurses and auxiliary nurse midwives (ANM) observed a day-long strike for delay in payment of their salary. They reached the collectorís office to share their plight on Friday.

State vice-president Durga Soni said that they even approached civil surgeon and chief medical and health officer to complain but in vain. She also leveled serious allegations on the civil surgeon as he insulted them while addressing the issue.

Soni complained that their month's salary is delayed despite working hard. She claimed that a nurse administers around 400 doses of vaccines in a day.

She said that the nursing staff will resume work only after their demands will be fulfilled. Sub-divisional magistrate Ghanshyam Dhanagar assured to take cognisance of the matter and resolve the issue at the earliest.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 01:12 AM IST