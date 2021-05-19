Barwani: Nonagenarian returns home after defeating Covid in Khetia, says centre staff was like her family

Khetia (Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh): Amid all the terrifying news regarding Covid-19, there is an occasion to celebrate as 5 patients were discharged from Covid care centre in Khetia on Tuesday.

Among 5 discharged, four were women and three women were from the same family. Those discharged included 99-year-old Jadibai Jaisingh Gawli who was admitted a week back. The nonagenarian said that staff of the Covid centre was like her family. She thanked God, staff and all the doctors with folded hands and said that all the nurses were like her daughters.