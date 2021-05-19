Barwani: Nonagenarian returns home after defeating Covid in Khetia, says centre staff was like her family

Khetia (Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh): Amid all the terrifying news regarding Covid-19, there is an occasion to celebrate as 5 patients were discharged from Covid care centre in Khetia on Tuesday.
Among 5 discharged, four were women and three women were from the same family. Those discharged included 99-year-old Jadibai Jaisingh Gawli who was admitted a week back. The nonagenarian said that staff of the Covid centre was like her family. She thanked God, staff and all the doctors with folded hands and said that all the nurses were like her daughters.
At the time of discharge, nonagenarian was felicitated with a shawl and coconut by additional tehsildar Hukum Singh Ningwal and block medical officer Dr Arwind Kirade. Her son Arjun Gawli thanked everyone for his mother’s recovery. Dr Kirade and Dr Aman Modi touched her feet and took her blessings. Her son Arjun said his mother had received both the doses of vaccine and has just one kidney.
Another discharged patient Harshita Gole too thanked the staff and appealed to the people to visit Covid centre for treatment. BMO Dr Kirade congratulated his whole team.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)