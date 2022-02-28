Barwani: No eye operations in district hospital after 2015 botched up surgeries

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Not a single eye operation has been done in the Barwaniís district hospital in the past several years, thanks to the negligence of government and local administration.

CS said that two eye surgeons are posted at the hospital, but they are hesitant to do any eye operation, adding to the woes of the patients.

Several patients had lost their eyesight in botched eye surgeries conducted in the hospital in 2015. Subsequently, the administration had suspended eye surgeon Dr Palod and the old operation theatre was modernised, but even then not a single eye operation has been done since then.

The administration and local government seem to have turned a blind eye. As a result, patients who are coming for treatment from far off places of the district are facing many hardships. They are forced to go to private hospitals for eye surgery.

Even though two eye surgeons are posted at the hospital, they are not confident in carrying out operations. The matter was raised several times with the administration but went in vain. MP Gajendra Patel said that matter has come to his notice. He assured starting the new OT promptly so that eye and other surgeries could be performed.

