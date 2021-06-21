Barwani: No action as complaints against use of sub standard material in construction of culverts mount in Rajpur tehsil

Rajpur (Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing construction of culverts from Julwania and Barwani has become talk of the town for all the wrong reasons. From use of sub-standard material to faulty work to absence of boards bearing complete details including construction company name, the project has earned a bad name.
Senior officials of Madhya Pradesh Rajya Setu Nirman Nigam Limited (MPRSNN) said they are overburdened as they have to keep eye on ongoing construction work in four districts and therefore they cannot pay attention to construction work in Rajpur tehsil.
Residents from Rajpur tehsil had complained about poor construction at start of work but authorities paid no heed. “There is no information as to which agency is building the culvert, which department is getting it done, what is the cost, what is the time limit,” a local resident said wishing anonymity. “Iron rods of newly constructed culverts have come out,” another resident said.
The work was stopped for some time as the complaints about poor construction were made to former state home minister Bala Bachchan and ex-minister Dr Vijay Laxmi Sadho. However, construction resumed after change in government last year.
Notably, MPRSNN engaged one Gujarat based company for construction of 13 culverts between Julwania and Barwani. Company constructed some culverts, which developed cracks due to use of sub standard material and have worn out before the monsoon. Fearing some untoward incident, contractor stopped traffic on one of the culverts by placing a cut tree on it.
When contacted, Setu Nigam sub divisional officer DD Rathmaile said 13 culverts are being built from Julwania to Barwani by one Gujarat-based company.
Citing reason for not keeping eye on ongoing construction work despite getting frequent complaints, officer said that they have to look after the work of four districts simultaneously and therefore they have no time for construction work in Rajpur tehsil. On absence of sign board at construction site, he said they we will be put up.
