Barwani: Nimar's dream of rail connectivity to be fulfilled at last

Barwani/ Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The long-pending dream of Nimar region to get rail connectivity would soon be fulfilled as Khandwa, Khargone and Barwani districts will get rail connectivity via Dhar rail line, informed Barwani ñ Khargone MP Gajendra Patel.

Patel informed that the project put forward by him was approved by the Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Friday. He added, that the survey for this much anticipated railway line has been approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ashwini Vaishnav and the tender for the survey has also been released.

MP Patel said that he had put the demand before Prime Minister Modi and railway minister Vaishnav during his previous meeting with them.

He said that since independence, people here have been deprived of rail connectivity by different governments that have ruled the country.

However, Prime Minister Modi and Vaishnav understand the importance of this project and thus have given their nod. With this, millions of tribals of Nimar region would be able to travel to other parts of the country. The rail line will not only become a significant means of transportation for the people of the region, but will also generate employment as well as help thousands of farmers to send their produce to other parts of the country.

MP Patel thanked the PM and the railway minister for giving their assent to the project.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 08:07 PM IST