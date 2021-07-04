Barwani: Narmada level shrinks, city inching towards drinking water crisis

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The water level of Narmada river near the city has been decreasing continuously for several days and there is a possibility of drinking water crisis.
On Friday, the water level at 113.700 metres was lowest in last two years. Meanwhile, residents have complained of drinking water shortage. For the past two days, the system of water distribution has also been affected in some areas of the city.
Due to Sardar Sarovar Dam project, the water level of Narmada in Rajghat had reached a record high - 138.60 metres in September last year. But it is decreasing rapidly now. Narmada water is not within in the reach of intake well, which municipality has built in Kasrawad.
Though a drain has been laid up to intake well, the effort of municipality also seems to be failing due to depleting water level. Municipality water distribution incharge Pradeep Gangrade said the system remains smooth when the water level is 116 metres at intake well. The system has been affected due to water level receding below 114 metres on Friday. Due to this, the water supply to city has become irregular.
There are about 10,000 tap connections in the city. Every day, the municipality distributes 90 lakh litres of water in 24 wards. A motor of intake well has conked out. This has further worsened the situation.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)