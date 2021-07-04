Barwani: Narmada level shrinks, city inching towards drinking water crisis

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The water level of Narmada river near the city has been decreasing continuously for several days and there is a possibility of drinking water crisis.

On Friday, the water level at 113.700 metres was lowest in last two years. Meanwhile, residents have complained of drinking water shortage. For the past two days, the system of water distribution has also been affected in some areas of the city.

Due to Sardar Sarovar Dam project, the water level of Narmada in Rajghat had reached a record high - 138.60 metres in September last year. But it is decreasing rapidly now. Narmada water is not within in the reach of intake well, which municipality has built in Kasrawad.