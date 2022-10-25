Barwani: Narmada Bachao & Sardar Sarovar oustees observe Black Diwali

Barwani(Madhya Pradesh): Members of Narmada Bachao Andolan along with Sardar Sarovar Dam oustees observed “Black Diwali” on Sunday as part of their protest against non-fulfilment of their proper rehabilitation demand.

Scores of dam oustees along with NBA members first paid homage to the martyrs by lighting a lamp at the Shaheed Pillar at Karanja square in Barwani town.

At the same time, they protested against the dam built in the name of development and the policies of the government.

In fact, on August 24, the dam oustees staged a sit-in outside the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) office in Indore.

At that time, Indore divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma had held a discussion with the activists and assured of getting their demands resolved in a month. However, even after two months the demands were not resolved. Because of this this meeting was held.

The victims and activists tied black bands on their heads to express anger over the disobedience of commissioner's rehabilitation with slogans.

The meeting lasted from 2 pm to 5 pm. In this the workers of Kukra (Rajghat), Jangarwa, Saundul, Pichodi, Avalda, Bijasan, Pipri, Piplud, Ekra, Nisarpur, Chikhalda and workers of Century Mill participated.

The workers lodged a protest against the demand for employment. There is no electricity in Rajghat, the island. Seventeen families are living in the dark. Problems and demands are not being resolved by the officers.

During this, NBA chief Medha Patkar, while interacting with the media, said that when the country is celebrating Diwali by lighting the lamps at their places, many people in Nimar region do not even have money to put oil in the lamps.

The debt of is being waived, water, forest land is being given to industrialists, preparations are being made to give away Narmada and Satpura, the Central government is doing all this because they see only power and power and power. People are shocked and upset that they can't celebrate Diwali, that's why we have celebrated Kali Diwali today, Patkar said.

