Barwani: Minister incharge Hardeep Singh Dang performs bhumi pujan of development works worth Rs 15 crore

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Minister incharge of the district Hardeep Singh Dang on Monday performed bhumi pujan of 16 development works worth Rs 15 crore. It was his first visit here after becoming minister incharge of the district.

This included tap-water scheme for 14 villages, laying asphalt roads worth Rs 53.42 lakh for Vishwanathkheda, laying sewerage lines and cement roads in 6 wards in Anjad city council.

The minister started bhumi pujan from 10 am, which continued till late evening. During this, minister incharge Dang reached district headquarters where he held a meeting of BJP office bearers. At collectorate auditorium, he held meeting with officials and reviewed different schemes.

Besides, Dang reviewed development works of solar parks being set up in Agar, Shajapur, Neemuch with total capacity of 1500 MW. The online bidding process of project was also held. During this, the departmental officers present at Urja Bhawan in Bhopal also participated in discussions related to solar park project virtually.

Those present on the occasion included Covid incharge minister Prem Singh Patel, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sumersingh Solanki, Lok Sabha MP Gajendra Singh Patel and local public representatives.