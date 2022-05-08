Barwani: Medical shop owner robbed of mobile phone

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): There is a sudden rise in thefts, burglary and snatching incidents in the city. In the latest incident, three bike-borne miscreants on Saturday targeted a medical store in broad daylight and managed to flee with a mobile phone.

The incident took place at Kumawat Medical Shop here. Three bike-borne miscreants came to a medical store posing as customers and managed to flee away with the mobile phone placed at the counter. When the owner failed to find his mobile on the counter he searched here and there but to no avail. But when the CCTV footage was checked it had captured the picture of one of the thieves stealing a mobile phone from the shop.

The complainant Yashwant Suraniya has apprised cyber police about the incident. Police have initiated an investigation into the case.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 11:11 PM IST