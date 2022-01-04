Barwani: Man pronounces triple talaq in inebriated condition, case lodged

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A woman approached SP Barwani and claimed that her husband pronounced triple talaq in an inebriated condition. Following her complaint, a case was registered against her husband with Pati police station in Barwani on Monday.

Complainant who came to SP Deepak Kumar Shukla office all the way from her native village Pati with her brother alleged that her husband Anwar Mirza visited her place on November 21 in an inebriant condition. She said that both were married 10 years ago and the couple often had disputes over trivial issue.

After sometime, couple had dispute over some trivial issue. Complainant said that as the dispute heated up, her husband pronounced triple talaq in a single sitting. Complainantís brother Shahzad said that her brother-in-law always had dispute with his sister.

Complainant and her brother tabled their grievance before SP Shukla, who in turn asked Pati police station to registered her complaint and began investigation in the matter under relevant sections.

