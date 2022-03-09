Barwani: Kin of prisoner alleges physical assault by prison staff

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Kin and acquaintance of a convicted prisoner, Prakash Sisodiya who has been recently shifted to Barwani central jail from Rewa jail, have alleged assault by prison staff on his refusal to pay a bribe of Rs 10,000. They have also handed over a memorandum and demanded that a fair investigation be conducted in this regard.

As per the details available, accused Prakash Sisodiya, is booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

His kin Rani Chouhan and acquaintance Nitin who visited the jail on Tuesday have said that Prakash is suffering from Tuberculosis; his condition is worsening with each passing day. On asking for medical treatment, assistant jailor Sanskrita Joshi demanded Rs 10,000.

On refusing to pay the amount, the jail staff allegedly physically assaulted him and also refused to allow him to meet his kin. The jail superintendent has denied these accusations.

ALSO READ Indore: Top police officials meet Kathavachak Pradeep Mishra in Depalpur

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 11:50 PM IST