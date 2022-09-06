Barwani: Ill-fated vehicle running on LPG, school director booked

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): About eight children and the driver had a narrow escape when their school van caught fire on Kusmari Pipri road in Barwani district. All the children and the driver escaped safely before the explosion. Acting promptly, District collector Shivraj Singh Verma instructed that an FIR be filed against school director Sarvesh Kumar.

As per instructions of the Collector, an FIR has been lodged by SDM Rajpur at Julwania police station. Following the inspection, SDM Vir Singh Chouhan submitted a report to the collector of action against the school director and Himalaya Academy teaching committee.

The report stated that the vehicle was running on LPG fuel and this led to the fire. A few minutes before the explosion, a child had noticed smoke and called for the driver to stop the vehicle. The driver with the help of locals rescued the children from the vehicle. As soon as the children got off the vehicle, it was engulfed in the fire which led to the explosion.

Himalaya Academy is run by 7 members Jakhai Baba Shikshan Committee, Hatpipalya, Dewas. The school was found to be running in a rented place (40*50 sq ft). A total of 80 students have been enrolled and 6 teachers have been appointed to the school. During the inspection, only three teachers were found to be present whereas no student was present.

The name of any of the teachers present on the spot was not found on 07 March 2022 for self-declaration cum application for recognition of the school. In the permission application, all the teachers were declared to be DElEd or B.Ed qualified, but teachers were found to be only D.Ed qualified.

