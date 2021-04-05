Barwani: Get vaccinated, collector tells officials as part of government bid to check corona

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The time-limit meeting of all the district officials was held through video conferencing in Barwani on Monday in which district collector Shivraj Singh Verma asked them to get themselves and their staff who are above 45 years vaccinated immediately so that people also feel encouraged.

Collector Verma asked the development block level officers to encourage their staff to take their family members to vaccination centres. He asked revenue officials and officials of urban bodies to send staff in markets and make videos of shopkeepers and customers who are without masks.

On the basis of videos, fines will be imposed on defaulters. Shops of defaulters will be sealed, he added.