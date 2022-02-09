Barwani: Gambling den at private club busted, nearly 30 held

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Tuesday raided a gambling den operating in Maharana Pratap Club located near local bus stand area in Anjad town. Officials have arrested around 30 persons for their alleged involvement in the gambling and seized cash, betting slips and other devices used in crime

DSP Kundan Singh Mandloi said in a major crackdown, around 30 people were arrested from the private club for their alleged involvement in the banned activity. Police had received information about a gambling den operating in Maharana Pratap club.

Accordingly, the information was verified and a raid was conducted. DSP said that the drive against the gamblers would continue. Notably, a similar raid was also conducted last year which resulted in seizures of cash and arrests. The raid was conducted following a joint action of Barwani and Anjad police, under the guidance of†DSP Kundan Singh Mandloi. Further investigation is underway.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 10:32 PM IST