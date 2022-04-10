Barwani: Four illicit liquor kilns destroyed on banks of Narmada

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The Barwani administration and police carried out a joint operation against country liquor kilns operating on the banks of Narmada river after Free Press raised the issue of how the illegal liquor business is thriving on the banks of the holy river.

The police found four kilns, liquor making equipment and three quintals of mahua lahan from the spot, which were destroyed by the team. The station-in-charge also said that action against the illegal liquor mafia will continue.

Free Press on April 10 published news about how the entire illegal activity is going on under the nose of the administration and police, with the district headquarters barely eight to nine kilometres away from the site.

Taking cognisance, a joint team of the administration and the police team rushed to the spot on Sunday morning and destroyed a large quantity of mahua lahan.

Barwani Kotwali police station-in-charge Shankarsingh Raghuvanshi said that after receiving information from the informer that illegal liquor is being made on the banks of Narmada river near Chotti Kasrawad village, Barwani police team rushed to the place and destroyed about three quintals of mahua lahan. Some of the workers preparing liquor managed to flee in the boats.

Meanwhile, villagers raised questions about the police intelligence system saying that every time, the accused manage to escape the police raid.

