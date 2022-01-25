Barwani: Forest officials alert villagers after failing to capture rescued leopard

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): After failing to keep hold of a rescued leopard the forest department rescue team alerted villagers in Bhilkheda village on the outskirt of Barwani town on Tuesday afternoon.

Local villagers in the morning alerted the forest department after they noticed a leopard in a well in an agriculture farm of one Bhagwan Mukati.

A rescue operation to bring leopard was launched and a team of forest department managed to save the leopard from from drowning. However, the leopard ran away dodging forest team before it could be released into the wild.

Sukhlal Bhargava, forest divisional officer said as soon as the information was received, a rescue team reached the spot and installed a trap and a cage to rescue the leopard.

The forest team pulled the leopard out of well with the help of a trap but the team failed to captivate it as it ran away into the forest within a flash.

Bhargava who was present at the spot informed that the leopard is 12 to 13 months old and it poses hardly any danger for human. Farmers and people need to be alert and if they witness any sign of the leopard then they should inform forest team immediately, he added.

