Barwani: Farmers assured of help as rain, hailstones damage crops

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament Gajendra Patel has assured farmers of all possible help after rain and hailstorm damaged their crops last week. He said state and Centre are working for farmers’ benefit.

He said he will ensure 100% crop insurance for farmers registered under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. He asked revenue officials to conduct surveys and provide insurance benefit to the farmers.

As reported earlier, crops that are ready to be harvested got damaged due to hail and unseasonal rain. Crops of wheat, gram, chillies, onions have been affected.