Barwani: Farmer sets an example of honesty, returns Rs 1L excess payment to bank

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Setting up an example of honesty before others, Ram Yadav, a farmer from Barwani district, returned Rs 1 lakh to the bank cashier that he got due to the cashierís fault.

Yadav, a native of Kalibadi village of Barwani district, was to receive Rs 2 lakh as crop insurance from the Bank of India, but by mistake, the bank cashier paid him Rs 3 lakh.

Initially, Yadav thought that since the cashier had made the payment, it ought to be correct. However, when he went home he realised that the cashier had paid extra Rs 1 lakh. To be doubly sure, Yadav went to his brotherís medical shop where the duo counted money once again. After they were sure about the extra money, Yadav rushed back to the bank with money and handed over the extra amount to the bank cashier.

The entire bank staff praised Yadavís honesty.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:00 PM IST