Barwani: Dung takes Nath, Digvijaya to task

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): State environment and Barwani district in-charge minister Hardeep Singh Dung on his day-long visit to Barwani took both State Congress president Kamal Nath and ex-chief minister Digvijaya Singh to task.

Dung claimed that BJP would retain power in Uttar Pradesh. He was in Barwani to address booth-extension programme of party workers.

On Kamal Nath's video of 'Coming back' on social media, Dang quipped before media that it means he will go back to Delhi.

On Surana village incident in Ratlam, where Hindu families were allegedly forced to leave the village, he said that the matter has been brought to his notice and he will take cognicance of it.

On demands of Suthalia project dam oustees and ex-Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh threat to the Chief Minister that if he fails to meet the affected by next 21st, then he will gherao CM house- Dung said that when Congress was in the power, they did not do anything for them.

Dung added that Chief Minister is sensitive and he will take care of the people.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:46 PM IST