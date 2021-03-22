Barwani: District collector sets example, appeals for inoculation

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The vaccination drive in Barwani is being carried out akin to election times. The staff members of different departments are going door-to-door and are making people aware about Covid vaccine and are also informing them about importance of vaccination.

They are also taking eligible people to vaccination centres in the government vehicles, getting them vaccinated and then dropping them to their houses.

Barwani district collector Shivraj Singh Verma on Saturday took his 75-year-old mother-in- law Raj Shri and wife Pushpa Singh Verma for vaccination and also dropped them home. After that, he visited most inaccessible villages of Pati development block and inspected vaccination process there. He also appreciated the efforts of workers. He also made villagers understand the importance of vaccination and motivated them to get vaccinated.