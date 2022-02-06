Barwani: Cyber cell recovers 40 mobile phones

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber cell recovered around 40 mobile phones and returned them to their respective owners on Friday.

Several cases of mobile phone thefts were registered with various police stations and SP office in the last one year. Taking cognisance of the matter, SP Deepak Kumar Shukla directed the cyber cell to trace the missing devices. In compliance with Shukla’s orders, the cyber cell team under the guidance of additional SP RD Prajapati traced 40 mobile phones worth Rs 4,44,500 through technical methods.

Shukla said that many of the devices were recovered with the help of the police station concerned. Other districts including Dhar, Ratlam, Dewas, Indore, Khargone and border states of Gujarat and Maharashtra too pitched in. The cyber ??team recovered a phone from Telangana in Hyderabad.

The complainants expressed gratitude towards the police and cyber cell for returning their missing phones.

