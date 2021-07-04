Barwani: Couple home quarantined on arrival from London, health department to ascertain presence of Delta Plus variant

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Health department officials have taken samples of couple who arrived here from and asked them to remain home quarantined for 17 days.

According to information, wife has been home quarantined in Barwani district while husband in Khargone district.

Barwani district chief medical and health officer Dr Anita Singarey said couple arrived in Indore on July 2 after they landed in Delhi on July 1. After arriving in Indore, they traveled to Thikri by a private vehicle on July 2.

Since woman’s family belongs to Thikri village in Barwani district, her husband dropped her there and went to his native village Ghugriyakhedi in Khargone district.

On receiving information, health department took their samples and sent them for investigation. If their report comes positive, then their sample will be taken to ascertain presence of Delta Plus variant.