Barwani: Congress has lost the power to tell the truth

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): State cabinet minister and Barwani district in-charge minister Hardeep Singh Dang launched a fresh salvo against the Congress party saying that the Congress has lost the power to tell the truth.

Addressing a public gathering during the inauguration of the newly developed ICU at the district hospital here in Barwani, Dang said that Shivraj loves the public and Kamal Nath loves Bollywood actors and actresses.

Targeting former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, the BJP leader said there is no terrorism in the state and this shows Madhya Pradesh people are peace-loving and won't allow anyone to disturb this peace.

Later speaking to media persons, Dang took both Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh to a task saying that how violence victims in Khargone town reacted to Congress leaders when they went there shows that the Congress has become a that always seems to be standing with the wrong person.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 10:31 PM IST