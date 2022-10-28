Barwani: Collector orders to stop fertilisers’ black marketing

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBarwani: Collector orders to stop fertilisers’ black marketing

Collector Verma has ordered the officials to keep a strict vigil on tagging of subsidised fertilisers for industrial-non agricultural use.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 11:34 PM IST
Representative Picture |
Barwani(Madhya Pradesh): District collector Shivraj Singh Verma has imposed a duty of rural agricultural extension officers to stop black marketing of fertilisers in Barwani district. Reportedly, many incidents of illegal sale of fertilizers have come to the fore in the district.

Collector Verma has ordered the officials to keep a strict vigil on tagging of subsidised fertilisers for industrial-non agricultural use. Recently, the administration has also conducted a review meeting regarding distribution of fertilisers.

It is constantly being directed that the vendors of the districts are not reducing fertiliser stock with point of sale (POS) machines after selling them. Due to which the allocation of fertilisers is not made to the district as per demand. Hence, rural agricultural extension officers are guided to check this process. According to the order, the concerned officers will ensure the sale of fertilisers through POS machines by daily visiting at the respective co-operative and private fertiliser establishments.

