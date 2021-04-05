Barwani: Collector inspects private hospitals in wake of Covid surge

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of rising Covid cases, district administrative officials inspected the private medical institutes here on Sunday. Collector Shivraj Singh Verma along with SDM Barwani Ghanshyam Dhangar and Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Anita Singare inspected the private medical institutes on Sunday.

The collector expressed disappointment as none of the institutes had displayed availability of beds and rate list outside. He warned them to display it lest institution would be sealed.

The collector along with the team visited the private medical institutes Sai Baba Jeevandhara Hospital Barwani, Manorama Hospital, Sanjeevani Hospital, Gurupad Hospital, Mahamrityunjaya Hospital and conducted a surprise inspection of the Covid wards.