Barwani: Collector inspects private hospitals in wake of Covid surge

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of rising Covid cases, district administrative officials inspected the private medical institutes here on Sunday. Collector Shivraj Singh Verma along with SDM Barwani Ghanshyam Dhangar and Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Anita Singare inspected the private medical institutes on Sunday.
The collector expressed disappointment as none of the institutes had displayed availability of beds and rate list outside. He warned them to display it lest institution would be sealed.
The collector along with the team visited the private medical institutes Sai Baba Jeevandhara Hospital Barwani, Manorama Hospital, Sanjeevani Hospital, Gurupad Hospital, Mahamrityunjaya Hospital and conducted a surprise inspection of the Covid wards.
Also, information was taken from relatives of admitted patients regarding treatment and fee being charged. Collector Verma also reached the medical shops being operated in hospital premises and inspected available Covid related medicines and their prices.
Collector Verma also inspected the 100-bed hospital operated at Ashagram Trust on Sunday, and directed the trust office bearers to re-start a 100-bed Covid ward in the hospital, so that corona patients can get treated at nominal charges.
