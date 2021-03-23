Barwani: Civic body gears up to tide over water crisis this summer in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh): In order to avert shortage of water during summer in Sendhwa, municipality has begun making preparations as its officials inspected Relawati dam on Monday. The chief municipal officer and municipal council vice president visited the dam to assess the situation.

The civic body staff inspected Relawati and other dams so that there is no dearth of drinking water during summer. Chief municipal officer Kailash Vaishnav said Mehadgaon dam water is available for 25 days. From April 10-15, water can be drawn from Relawati dam where water has been stored.

Vaishnav said there is enough water in Chikhli and Ghudchal dams and if everything goes as planned, there should be no drinking water shortage in the summer.

Municipal council vice president Chhotu Choudhary said civic body is keeping an eye on the dams and other water sources. “We have appealed to farmers not to draw river water through electric motors. But it is being followed at many places,” he added.

Choudhary has also written to the water resource department to remove silt and sand deposited in Relawati dam so that more water can be collected in rainy season. BJP spokesperson Sunil Agrawal, assistant engineer Rajesh Mishra and others were present on the occasion.