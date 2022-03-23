Barwani: Cesarean kits being sold from cutlery shop!

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another incident of irregularities prevailing in District Hospital, Barwani, the incident of rampant illegal sale of cesarean medical kits at cutlery shop being near the Hospital premises has put district officials on alert.

As per details, a man named Sanjay, who is a resident of Kalyanpur Village, had admitted his wife for a cesarean operation on Monday. The hospital staff asked the relatives of the patient to buy the medical kit from the cutlery shop operated near the hospital premise instead of the medical store. Free Press News conducted a sting operation to bust the medical kit black marketing in the Civil Hospital and apprised Barwani SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar. On receiving the information, a police team including the SDM and CMO Kushal Singh Dudwe reached the hospital and inspected the cutlery shop.

During the inspection, the team found a large number of cesarean medical kits at the shop. The counting of kits was underway when this report was filed. The SDM said that the matter is being probed and appropriate action would be taken against those staff and workers who are found involved in this illegal activity.

