Barwani: Cabinet minister reviews Covid prevention arrangements in Pati

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): State minister Prem Singh Patel visited Pati on Wednesday to review arrangements to prevent Covid-19. He also took a review meeting with administrative officials and public representatives to discuss ways to contain pandemic.

Expressing concern, he said it is essential to remain alert. He said awareness regarding vaccination should be spread so that people living in remote areas vaccinate themselves.

During the meeting, he asked Public Health Engineering Department officials to ensure that problem of drinking water does not arise. The minister, then, reached bus stand and distributed masks to people.

Tehsildar Asha Parmar said masks were made available free of cost by Radheshyam Patidar, a member of Red Cross Society. Cabinet minister Patel appreciated Patidar’s effort and appealed to people to cooperate in similar way. He then visited Bokrata, Piperkud village panchayats to attend local functions.

BJP mandal president Shrikant Tripathi, janpad panchayat president Saynabai Solanki, block medical officer Dr DevendraWaskale were present on the occasion.