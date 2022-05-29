Barwani: Blast in coconut-like fruit create havocs, farmer injured

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): In a recent incident, an explosion in a coconut-like fruit occurred in Palsud village in Rajpur Tehsil of Barwani district creating panic in the area.

A farmer identified as Shantilal Bhayla, a resident of DehriFalia area was seriously injured due to an explosion caused by a coconut-like fruit while cleaning his farm. He suffered major injuries to his fingers and thumbs and was rushed to the primary health centre in Palsood from where he was referred to the district hospital, Barwani.

On being informed about the incident, a joint team of police and forest department reached the spot and collected the fruits for further investigation.

Forest ranger Asad Khan told that tests confirmed that the fruits are actually firecrackers as gun powder was found inside the fruits.